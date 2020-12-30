Why Express Inc. (EXPR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -81.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -21.97% and -7.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.26 million and changing -8.94% at the moment leaves the stock -31.34% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -81.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1368 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0937.

The stock witnessed a -42.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.18%, and is -16.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $59.72M and $1.38B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.75% and -82.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.20%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $424.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3669.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.00% in year-over-year returns.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Express Inc. (EXPR), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.62% while institutional investors hold 72.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.87M, and float is at 62.60M with Short Float at 11.14%. Institutions hold 70.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.06 million shares valued at $3.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the EXPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Divisar Capital Management LLC with 5.58 million shares valued at $3.4 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.59 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $2.8 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $2.26 million.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading 12.68% up over the past 12 months. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 23.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.37% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.