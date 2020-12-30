Why Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is the topic of conversation today

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) is 706.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $5.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The UUU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92%.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is 61.85% and 77.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.61 million and changing 62.34% at the moment leaves the stock 210.41% off its SMA200. UUU registered 719.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 529.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0909 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1251.

The stock witnessed a 52.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.81%, and is 71.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.79% over the week and 15.55% over the month.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $11.50M and $16.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1560.58% and -2.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Analyst Forecasts

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -331.30% this year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), with 707.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 30.60% while institutional investors hold 24.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31M, and float is at 1.61M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 16.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.38% of the UUU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with 73513.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 3.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 67500.0 shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 62297.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is 2.56% higher over the past 12 months. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is -11.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -241.4% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 80980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.