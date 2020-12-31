A peek at Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who has invested in It?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is 41.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.86 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -94.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.64, the stock is 4.22% and 12.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 29.21% off its SMA200. UNIT registered 41.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.94.

The stock witnessed a 13.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.49%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has around 899 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.84. Profit margin for the company is -63.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.51% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $265.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 83.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.75M, and float is at 208.88M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 83.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.01 million shares valued at $326.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.33% of the UNIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.0 million shares valued at $305.52 million to account for 12.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Elliott Investment Management L.P. which holds 20.48 million shares representing 8.80% and valued at over $215.71 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 11.6 million with a market value of $122.18 million.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading -19.18% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.83% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.18.