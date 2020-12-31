Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is 643.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $128.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $51.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.54% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 42.37% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.44, the stock is -12.14% and -15.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 5.55% off its SMA200. OSTK registered 643.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.41.

The stock witnessed a -22.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.82%, and is -11.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1613 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 219.41 and Fwd P/E is 354.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1972.73% and -59.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.60%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $648.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.90% in year-over-year returns.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), with 528.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 67.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.60M, and float is at 40.50M with Short Float at 17.49%. Institutions hold 67.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 5.02 million shares valued at $364.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.74% of the OSTK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.26 million shares valued at $236.92 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.84 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $206.68 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $190.76 million.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nickle Eric Glen, the company’s VP, Legal & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Nickle Eric Glen sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $69.02 per share for a total of $34511.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6747.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Nielsen David J. (President, Retail) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $68.13 per share for $88565.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6823.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, JOHNSON JONATHAN E III (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $55.75 for $55750.0. The insider now directly holds 84,351 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 5.21% higher over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 11.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.24% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.