Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 214.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $41.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $37.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.81% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.73, the stock is 0.24% and 1.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 39.94% off its SMA200. CARR registered a gain of 66.87% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.26.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.54%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has around 52635 employees, a market worth around $32.93B and $17.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.45 and Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.09% and -9.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $4.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Top Institutional Holders

1,362 institutions hold shares in Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), with 312.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 84.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 866.40M, and float is at 866.38M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 84.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.64 million shares valued at $2.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.34% of the CARR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 74.01 million shares valued at $2.26 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 72.97 million shares representing 8.42% and valued at over $2.23 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 6.01% of the shares totaling 52.11 million with a market value of $1.59 billion.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connor Kevin J., the company’s Senior Vice President & CLO. SEC filings show that O’Connor Kevin J. sold 7 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $19.99 per share for a total of $149.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that GREISCH JOHN J (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $17.44 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35417.0 shares of the CARR stock.