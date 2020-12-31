Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Is Down -5.25% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) is -5.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNFR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -51.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -51.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 58.55% and 51.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.21 million and changing 43.02% at the moment leaves the stock 29.55% off its SMA200. CNFR registered 1.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 45.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4725 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6288.

The stock witnessed a 58.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.66%, and is 66.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.06% over the week and 9.61% over the month.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $35.55M and $98.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.50% and -8.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conifer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $22.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR), with 4.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.42% while institutional investors hold 58.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.63M, and float is at 5.48M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 33.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the CNFR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 54000.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 35532.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.1 million, while SkyOak Wealth, LLC holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 34334.0 with a market value of $98881.0.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAMS R JAMISON JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS R JAMISON JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $2.62 per share for a total of $26200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Conifer Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that O’Hanlon Isolde (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $2.59 per share for $12944.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the CNFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, RONEY BRIAN J (President) acquired 437 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $1005.0. The insider now directly holds 410,232 shares of Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR).