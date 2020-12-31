FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) is -12.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The FGF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is 45.02% and 51.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing 45.75% at the moment leaves the stock 14.31% off its SMA200. FGF registered 5.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6858 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0897.

The stock witnessed a 55.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.29%, and is 26.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.41% over the week and 10.62% over the month.

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $23.95M and $-12.57M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.79% and -18.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FG Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $17.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.90% year-over-year.

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.76% while institutional investors hold 140.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.89M, and float is at 3.33M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 94.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CWA Asset Management Group, LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $3.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.11% of the FGF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Solas Capital Management, LLC with 0.49 million shares valued at $1.88 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 95662.0 shares representing 1.93% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.37% of the shares totaling 68000.0 with a market value of $0.26 million.