Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) is -56.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEPA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 26.07% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.54 million and changing 12.98% at the moment leaves the stock -11.13% off its SMA200. HEPA registered -56.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1214 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0582.

The stock witnessed a 40.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.44%, and is 7.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 10.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 135.00% and -65.94% from its 52-week high.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA), with 364.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.04% while institutional investors hold 14.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.03M, and float is at 7.31M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 13.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 60722.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.67% of the HEPA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 57309.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 33215.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 29233.0 with a market value of $90914.0.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wijngaard Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wijngaard Peter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $38200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Foster Robert T (CEO and Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $1.58 per share for $39418.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25259.0 shares of the HEPA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, BRANCACCIO JOHN P (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $1.53 for $10710.0. The insider now directly holds 7,008 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA).