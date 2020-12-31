Here are the top Institutional holders of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) shares

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) is -39.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $9.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSMT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.23, the stock is -26.41% and -26.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing -20.04% at the moment leaves the stock -21.60% off its SMA200. OSMT registered -39.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.8262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.8382.

The stock witnessed a -30.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.81%, and is -18.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $273.55M and $203.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.53% and -56.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.20%).

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $36.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.30% in year-over-year returns.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT), with 31.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.64% while institutional investors hold 82.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.79M, and float is at 14.76M with Short Float at 7.96%. Institutions hold 41.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 1.51 million shares valued at $8.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.41% of the OSMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.34 million shares valued at $7.26 million to account for 2.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.99 million shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $5.38 million, while Caas Capital Management LP holds 0.75% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $2.52 million.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harsaul Foundation, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Harsaul Foundation bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $6.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22.49 million shares.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Altchem Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $5.00 per share for $6.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.49 million shares of the OSMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Venkataraman Sriram (Director) acquired 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $6.25 million. The insider now directly holds 15,730,864 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT).