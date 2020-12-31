JNPR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Now

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is -9.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.20 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.63% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -23.33% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.20, the stock is 0.32% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.86 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -1.93% off its SMA200. JNPR registered -9.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.80.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.26%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 9419 employees, a market worth around $7.30B and $4.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.96 and Fwd P/E is 13.45. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.05% and -16.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

680 institutions hold shares in Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 97.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 330.90M, and float is at 325.61M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 96.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 47.86 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the JNPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.62 million shares valued at $808.9 million to account for 11.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 28.28 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $607.94 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 15.08 million with a market value of $324.18 million.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STENSRUD WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STENSRUD WILLIAM sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $22.06 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $25.06 per share for $40101.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $25.47 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 736,639 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 18.35% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.77% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.57.