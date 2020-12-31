NIKE Inc. (NKE) Volatility At 1.34%, Should You Add A Position?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is 39.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.00 and a high of $147.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $141.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.47% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -13.26% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.58, the stock is 1.77% and 6.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 30.44% off its SMA200. NKE registered 39.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.74.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.78%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 75400 employees, a market worth around $222.51B and $38.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.72 and Fwd P/E is 36.72. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.97% and -4.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $11.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

2,661 institutions hold shares in NIKE Inc. (NKE), with 4.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 84.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 83.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 104.29 million shares valued at $13.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.31% of the NKE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 93.29 million shares valued at $11.71 billion to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 58.81 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $7.38 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 30.66 million with a market value of $3.85 billion.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matheson Monique S., the company’s EVP: HR. SEC filings show that Matheson Monique S. sold 28,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $142.54 per share for a total of $4.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Krane Hilary K (EVP, CAO & General Counsel) sold a total of 41,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $142.84 per share for $5.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, O’NEILL HEIDI (PRES: CONSUMER AND MKTPLC) disposed off 22,500 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $3.15 million. The insider now directly holds 128,833 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 49.39% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.62% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.