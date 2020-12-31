PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 82.14% Upside

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) is -24.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $2.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The PED stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 1.96% and -10.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing 10.62% at the moment leaves the stock 16.91% off its SMA200. PED registered -24.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2884 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1600.

The stock witnessed a -7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.11%, and is 7.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $84.63M and $10.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.46% and -50.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.60% this year.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), with 64.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 88.39% while institutional investors hold 11.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.25M, and float is at 8.41M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 1.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares valued at $0.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.61% of the PED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shufro, Rose & Co., LLC which holds 71095.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $0.11 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 22980.0 with a market value of $34240.0.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Moore, the company’s Executive VP. SEC filings show that Clark Moore sold 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $27244.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

PEDEVCO Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Schick John Douglas (President) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $1.17 per share for $17490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the PED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, PINKSTON PAUL ANTHONY (CAO and PFO and AO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $6251.0. The insider now directly holds 110,000 shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading -10.03% down over the past 12 months. RigNet Inc. (RNET) is -7.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.01% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.