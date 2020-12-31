Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) – The 92.39% Upside Potential Remains

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is 201.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPDN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.39% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.39% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 93.15% and 121.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 119.31 million and changing 100.00% at the moment leaves the stock 102.87% off its SMA200. IPDN registered -17.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3179 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3344.

The stock witnessed a 86.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 185.03%, and is 130.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.32% over the week and 19.97% over the month.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $36.61M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 260.48% and -31.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.40%).

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.23% while institutional investors hold 1.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.49M, and float is at 5.74M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 23327.0 shares valued at $22424.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the IPDN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20497.0 shares valued at $19703.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DHI Group Inc. (DHX) that is trading -27.24% down over the past 12 months. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is -9.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.23% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.