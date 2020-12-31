Ring Energy Inc. (REI) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 66.83% Upside

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is -74.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $3.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.83% off the consensus price target high of $2.02 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 33.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -7.04% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -21.43% off its SMA200. REI registered -74.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8483.

The stock witnessed a 6.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.41%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $55.57M and $133.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is -65.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.87% and -79.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $29.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 198.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Ring Energy Inc. (REI), with 22M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.93% while institutional investors hold 46.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.98M, and float is at 62.72M with Short Float at 17.49%. Institutions hold 34.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with over 3.37 million shares valued at $2.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.13% of the REI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 2.62 million shares valued at $1.78 million to account for 3.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.59 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $1.76 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $1.05 million.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hoffman Kelly W., the company’s Former CEO & Director. SEC filings show that Hoffman Kelly W. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $22660.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti (Prior Director) bought a total of 142,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $0.70 per share for $99960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.82 million shares of the REI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, McKinney Paul D. (CEO and Chairman of the Board) acquired 35,700 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $24990.0. The insider now directly holds 35,700 shares of Ring Energy Inc. (REI).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) that is trading -65.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.38% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.