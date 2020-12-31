Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:STAF Stock Is Going Next

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is -15.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The STAF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -31.50% and -37.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.6 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -12.77% off its SMA200. STAF registered -15.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9944 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8766.

The stock witnessed a -39.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.44%, and is -25.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.30% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $8.79M and $214.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.04% and -79.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.49 with sales reaching $53.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.49% while institutional investors hold 2.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.78M, and float is at 6.53M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 2.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.1 million shares valued at $63059.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.08% of the STAF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 32301.0 shares valued at $19561.0 to account for 0.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 31036.0 shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $18795.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 18738.0 with a market value of $11347.0.