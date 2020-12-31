The decline in CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is -60.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $15.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.54% off the consensus price target high of $15.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.78, the stock is -8.53% and -3.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -27.20% off its SMA200. CXW registered -60.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.34.

The stock witnessed a -4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.25%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 14075 employees, a market worth around $782.01M and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.05. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.71% and -62.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreCivic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $473.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 74.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.63M, and float is at 118.39M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 74.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.17 million shares valued at $153.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.02% of the CXW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.74 million shares valued at $141.95 million to account for 14.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prudential Financial, Inc. which holds 4.36 million shares representing 3.65% and valued at over $34.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $31.57 million.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 13,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26403.0 shares.

CoreCivic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Churchill David K (Chief Human Resources) sold a total of 4,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $16.98 per share for $80214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43216.0 shares of the CXW stock.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -45.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.91% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.