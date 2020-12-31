The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is 11.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.72 and a high of $68.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $67.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.11% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.30, the stock is 2.56% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.45 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 25.98% off its SMA200. TJX registered 11.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.76.

The stock witnessed a 7.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.73%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 286000 employees, a market worth around $82.44B and $33.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 113.46 and Fwd P/E is 25.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.74% and -0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.20%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $11.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

1,919 institutions hold shares in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 92.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 92.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 102.1 million shares valued at $5.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the TJX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 97.61 million shares valued at $5.43 billion to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 95.64 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $5.32 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 51.98 million with a market value of $2.89 billion.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYROWITZ CAROL, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that MEYROWITZ CAROL sold 77,892 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $61.22 per share for a total of $4.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that HINES MICHAEL F (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $61.79 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Canestrari Kenneth (SEVP – Group President) disposed off 22,200 shares at an average price of $55.55 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 122,347 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Macy’s Inc. (M) that is trading -29.24% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -22.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.76% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.