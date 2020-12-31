These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) is -39.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -67.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is 4.32% and 26.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing 6.10% at the moment leaves the stock 47.47% off its SMA200. WPX registered -39.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.97.

The stock witnessed a 17.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.41%, and is 9.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $2.35B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.41% and -42.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WPX Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $666.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Top Institutional Holders

440 institutions hold shares in WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), with 3.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 99.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 561.00M, and float is at 404.43M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 99.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. with over 152.91 million shares valued at $749.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.25% of the WPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.9 million shares valued at $190.61 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 34.05 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $166.83 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 23.65 million with a market value of $115.87 million.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUDERIAN BRYAN K, the company’s EVP Business Development. SEC filings show that GUDERIAN BRYAN K sold 88,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $8.21 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

WPX Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that GUDERIAN BRYAN K (EVP Business Development) sold a total of 124,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $7.97 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the WPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Vann J Kevin (EVP CFO) disposed off 102,146 shares at an average price of $8.25 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 356,756 shares of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX).

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading -21.40% down over the past 12 months. QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is -46.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.83% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.