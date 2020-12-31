Things appear to be looking up for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is 67.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.18 and a high of $197.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $125.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.67% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -129.98% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.49, the stock is -8.15% and -12.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -3.54% off its SMA200. BYND registered 67.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.95.

The stock witnessed a -9.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.83%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $8.12B and $403.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 540.56. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.54% and -35.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $106.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

600 institutions hold shares in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), with 7.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.27% while institutional investors hold 50.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.49M, and float is at 54.97M with Short Float at 24.62%. Institutions hold 44.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.04 million shares valued at $670.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the BYND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.05 million shares valued at $505.84 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.11 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $350.72 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $128.58 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muth Charles, the company’s Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Muth Charles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $138.82 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73212.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that WITTEMAN TERI L (General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $140.64 per share for $31081.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44793.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, WITTEMAN TERI L (General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 1,969 shares at an average price of $143.74 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 45,233 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).