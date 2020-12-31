Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) stock Surged by 0.02% yesterday

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is -1.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.89 and a high of $134.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The TIF stock was last observed hovering at around $131.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $131.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.7% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.46% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.35, the stock is 0.09% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 5.24% off its SMA200. TIF registered -1.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.32.

The stock witnessed a -0.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.38%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.08% over the week and 0.09% over the month.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $15.95B and $3.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.89 and Fwd P/E is 29.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.43% and -2.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Tiffany & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.9 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Top Institutional Holders

792 institutions hold shares in Tiffany & Co. (TIF), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 88.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.40M, and float is at 119.15M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 87.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.42 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.23% of the TIF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.81 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.76 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $551.55 million, while Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 4.42 million with a market value of $512.47 million.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bogliolo Alessandro, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bogliolo Alessandro sold 5,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $131.29 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61714.0 shares.

Tiffany & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Davey Andrea (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 5,817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $131.57 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8413.0 shares of the TIF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Harlan Leigh M. (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 8,396 shares at an average price of $131.57 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 38,224 shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF).

Tiffany & Co. (TIF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Birks Group Inc. (BGI) that is trading -22.19% down over the past 12 months. Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) is -11.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.08% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.