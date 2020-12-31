TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX: TRXC) is -58.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRXC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.24% off the consensus price target high of $1.45 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 57.24% higher than the price target low of $1.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 11.03% and 32.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.31 million and changing 7.88% at the moment leaves the stock 41.77% off its SMA200. TRXC registered -58.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5091 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4358.

The stock witnessed a 31.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.43%, and is 15.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 12.73% over the month.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $61.10M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.14% and -76.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.90%).

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransEnterix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.20% in year-over-year returns.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.05% while institutional investors hold 26.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.54M, and float is at 95.65M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 25.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.93 million shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.93% of the TRXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.83 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 1.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Masters Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.89% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Biffi Andrea, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Biffi Andrea bought 151,219 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.