United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 42.00% Change This Year

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 42.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $178.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $169.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.8% off its average median price target of $183.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.84% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -124.64% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.23, the stock is -2.03% and -1.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 22.55% off its SMA200. UPS registered 42.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $168.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.78.

The stock witnessed a -2.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.24%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 495000 employees, a market worth around $144.06B and $80.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.57 and Fwd P/E is 19.66. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.72% and -6.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.12 with sales reaching $22.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.80% in year-over-year returns.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

2,262 institutions hold shares in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), with 77.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 69.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 868.00M, and float is at 715.15M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 69.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.44 million shares valued at $9.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the UPS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.61 million shares valued at $7.43 billion to account for 6.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 29.41 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $4.9 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 18.84 million with a market value of $3.14 billion.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABNEY DAVID P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABNEY DAVID P sold 1,264 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $159.69 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1452.0 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that ABNEY DAVID P (Director) sold a total of 61,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $160.57 per share for $9.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the UPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Gutmann Kathleen M. (Chief Sales & Solutions Off) disposed off 7,766 shares at an average price of $156.77 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 56,184 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is trading 31.54% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 21.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.73% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.