Which institution holds the most shares in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -43.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.25 and a high of $149.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $83.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.03% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -39.95% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.97, the stock is -3.95% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 24.66% off its SMA200. SPG registered -43.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.58.

The stock witnessed a 1.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.82%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $27.32B and $4.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.09 and Fwd P/E is 24.27. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.75% and -43.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), with 29.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.49% while institutional investors hold 2.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 305.91M, and float is at 303.43M with Short Float at 8.05%. Institutions hold 1.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.29 million shares valued at $2.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.19% of the SPG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.89 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 9.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 26.0 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 18.35 million with a market value of $1.19 billion.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aeppel Glyn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aeppel Glyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $50.50 per share for a total of $50500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8317.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that GLASSCOCK LARRY C (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $58.98 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24661.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, SELIG STEFAN M (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $46.18 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 18,010 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) that is trading -33.73% down over the past 12 months. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is 8.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.6% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.