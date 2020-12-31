Which Institutions Own Shares In SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)?

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is 39.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $15.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -74.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.21, the stock is 1.60% and 9.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 38.29% off its SMA200. SDC registered 39.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a -0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.54%, and is -9.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $668.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.44% and -21.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.40%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $181.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), with 621.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 71.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.70M, and float is at 86.19M with Short Float at 30.55%. Institutions hold 71.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 26.9 million shares valued at $314.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.69% of the SDC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.93 million shares valued at $92.6 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.01 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $81.9 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $17.48 million.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CD&R Investment Associates X, , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $115.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.9 million shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that CD&R Investment Associates X, (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $10.50 per share for $52.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.9 million shares of the SDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, WALLMAN RICHARD F (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $8.51 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 135,685 shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC).