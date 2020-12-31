Who are the Institutional Holders in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is -12.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.72 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -23.29% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is 2.44% and 12.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 9.31% off its SMA200. NYCB registered -12.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.43.

The stock witnessed a 8.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.72%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.61 and Fwd P/E is 9.83. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.75% and -13.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $299.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.70% in year-over-year returns.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Top Institutional Holders

490 institutions hold shares in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), with 15.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.41% while institutional investors hold 62.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 461.78M, and float is at 448.07M with Short Float at 4.05%. Institutions hold 60.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 47.1 million shares valued at $389.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the NYCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.05 million shares valued at $331.21 million to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 37.8 million shares representing 8.15% and valued at over $312.62 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 12.98 million with a market value of $107.34 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Savarese Lawrence J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Savarese Lawrence J. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $10.20 per share for a total of $20400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9500.0 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Savarese Lawrence J. (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $9.68 per share for $29043.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the NYCB stock.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading -24.17% down over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is -24.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.82% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.59.