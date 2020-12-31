Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT)?

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (AMEX: VOLT) is -28.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The VOLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is -8.68% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 39.49% off its SMA200. VOLT registered -28.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8409 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4701.

The stock witnessed a -18.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.24%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.08% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) has around 17100 employees, a market worth around $39.05M and $869.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.85% and -44.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $205.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT), with 8.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.71% while institutional investors hold 43.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.59M, and float is at 13.30M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 26.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fortis Capital Management, LLC with over 1.58 million shares valued at $2.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.30% of the VOLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Archon Capital Management LLC with 0.72 million shares valued at $1.02 million to account for 3.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.7 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $0.95 million.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Celia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brown Celia bought 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $8819.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69035.0 shares.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Brown Celia (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $1.32 per share for $19725.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62635.0 shares of the VOLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, PERNEAU LINDA (President and CEO) acquired 3,650 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $4928.0. The insider now directly holds 212,323 shares of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT).

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -8.68% down over the past 12 months. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is 169.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -225.91% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 38360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.