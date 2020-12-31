Why Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) is the topic of conversation today

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE: DHY) is -8.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $2.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is -0.79% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 11.78% off its SMA200. DHY registered -8.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2929 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1421.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.53%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 78.91% and -10.55% from its 52-week high.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Analyst Forecasts

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY), with 192.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 24.59% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 24.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SIT Investment Associates Inc with over 3.18 million shares valued at $6.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the DHY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 1.47 million shares valued at $3.1 million to account for 1.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Robinson Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.61 million shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $1.29 million, while LPL Financial LLC holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $1.24 million.