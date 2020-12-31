Why Net Element Inc. (NETE) is the topic of conversation today

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) is 407.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The NETE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.0% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 34.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.30, the stock is 36.55% and 71.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.78 million and changing 44.25% at the moment leaves the stock 126.60% off its SMA200. NETE registered 407.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.45.

The stock witnessed a 59.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.31%, and is 30.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.22% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $78.57M and $62.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1007.34% and -18.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Analyst Forecasts

Net Element Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $16.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Net Element Inc. (NETE), with 714.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.74% while institutional investors hold 12.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.50M, and float is at 4.13M with Short Float at 19.72%. Institutions hold 10.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.17 million shares valued at $1.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.42% of the NETE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $1.39 million to account for 3.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 74958.0 shares representing 1.55% and valued at over $0.67 million, while Cetera Advisor Networks LLC holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 21000.0 with a market value of $0.19 million.

Net Element Inc. (NETE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading -1.78% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.2% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.31.