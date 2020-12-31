Why Shares of SLM Corporation (SLM) Are Going Crazy

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is 36.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $12.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -27.89% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.15, the stock is 2.06% and 11.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 45.98% off its SMA200. SLM registered 36.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.73.

The stock witnessed a 14.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.19%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.96% and -3.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $369.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.80% in year-over-year returns.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in SLM Corporation (SLM), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 103.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.09M, and float is at 371.71M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 102.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.91 million shares valued at $266.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the SLM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 32.29 million shares valued at $261.26 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.03 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $251.06 million, while CI Investments Inc. holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 19.6 million with a market value of $158.58 million.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thome Paul F, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Thome Paul F sold 32,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

SLM Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that GOODE EARL A (Director) sold a total of 7,323 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $11.24 per share for $82280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SLM stock.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading 16.93% up over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -28.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.14% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.