Why should you buy stock in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is -4.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.01 and a high of $90.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The PM stock was last observed hovering at around $81.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.93% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -4.46% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.48, the stock is -1.52% and 4.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. PM registered -4.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.94.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.65%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has around 73500 employees, a market worth around $126.41B and $28.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.53 and Fwd P/E is 14.24. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.47% and -9.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.30%).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.2 with sales reaching $7.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Top Institutional Holders

2,138 institutions hold shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 75.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 75.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 123.69 million shares valued at $9.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the PM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 91.24 million shares valued at $6.84 billion to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 83.3 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $6.25 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 61.27 million with a market value of $4.59 billion.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Masseroli Mario, the company’s Pres., Latin America & Canada. SEC filings show that Masseroli Mario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $80.10 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11842.0 shares.

Philip Morris International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that CAMILLERI LOUIS C (Director) sold a total of 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $77.50 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the PM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, CAMILLERI LOUIS C (Director) disposed off 37,500 shares at an average price of $77.97 for $2.92 million. The insider now directly holds 373,217 shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) that is -12.62% lower over the past 12 months. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is 114.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.26% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.