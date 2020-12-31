Will Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $8.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The LLNW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.11% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is -1.84% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock -24.98% off its SMA200. LLNW registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1697 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4941.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.17%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) has around 620 employees, a market worth around $502.94M and $234.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.82. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.95% and -50.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Limelight Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $61.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.97% while institutional investors hold 83.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.36M, and float is at 118.09M with Short Float at 12.91%. Institutions hold 80.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.65 million shares valued at $49.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the LLNW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lord Abbett & Co with 6.49 million shares valued at $37.37 million to account for 5.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.18 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $35.62 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $29.81 million.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LENTO ROBERT A, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that LENTO ROBERT A sold 24,876 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $4.04 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.93 million shares.

Limelight Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that LENTO ROBERT A (CEO) sold a total of 20,833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $4.45 per share for $92707.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.01 million shares of the LLNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, LENTO ROBERT A (CEO) disposed off 25,126 shares at an average price of $3.98 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,008,229 shares of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW).

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) that is trading 110.93% up over the past 12 months. J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) is 4.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.51% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.