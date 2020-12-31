Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is 45.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.68 and a high of $154.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The XLNX stock was last observed hovering at around $139.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.06% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -39.31% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.10, the stock is -2.59% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 35.12% off its SMA200. XLNX registered 45.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.01.

The stock witnessed a -2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.32%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) has around 4891 employees, a market worth around $34.83B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.98 and Fwd P/E is 42.48. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.96% and -7.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Xilinx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $775.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Top Institutional Holders

1,133 institutions hold shares in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), with 477.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 87.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 244.84M, and float is at 244.65M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 87.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.62 million shares valued at $2.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the XLNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 21.56 million shares valued at $2.25 billion to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 10.75 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 10.14 million with a market value of $1.06 billion.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boppana Vamsi, the company’s SVP, Central Engineering. SEC filings show that Boppana Vamsi sold 2,968 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $105.12 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9903.0 shares.

Xilinx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that TURNER MARSHALL C (Director) sold a total of 4,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $106.12 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33384.0 shares of the XLNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Madden William Christopher (EVP, FPGA & Silicon Tech) disposed off 1,192 shares at an average price of $97.10 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 14,094 shares of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX).

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 26.82% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -7.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.32% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.