A peek at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE): Who has invested in It?

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is -19.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $8.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.91, the stock is -0.65% and 6.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 37.82% off its SMA200. ISEE registered -12.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.59.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.55%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 161.74% and -22.97% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.90% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE), with 579.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 93.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.68M, and float is at 84.51M with Short Float at 4.43%. Institutions hold 92.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 7.25 million shares valued at $40.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.09% of the ISEE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 6.66 million shares valued at $37.58 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 5.97 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $33.65 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 5.77 million with a market value of $32.53 million.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Westby Keith, the company’s SVP & COO. SEC filings show that Westby Keith sold 4,527 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $7.16 per share for a total of $32413.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65841.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that GUYER DAVID R (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 9,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $7.16 per share for $66373.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70113.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Westby Keith (SVP & COO) disposed off 3,676 shares at an average price of $6.96 for $25585.0. The insider now directly holds 57,868 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).