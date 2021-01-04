A peek at Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who has invested in It?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 77.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.44 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.66% off the consensus price target high of $39.33 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.39% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.07, the stock is 1.77% and 0.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 19.12% off its SMA200. ROL registered 76.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.03.

The stock witnessed a 1.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.14%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $18.80B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.37 and Fwd P/E is 65.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.16% and -9.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $530.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

683 institutions hold shares in Rollins Inc. (ROL), with 270.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.08% while institutional investors hold 90.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 491.63M, and float is at 220.83M with Short Float at 5.23%. Institutions hold 40.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.13 million shares valued at $654.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the ROL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.28 million shares valued at $371.43 million to account for 3.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are APG Asset Management N.V. which holds 7.58 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $273.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $270.83 million.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson John F, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Wilson John F sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $39.76 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Paul Edward Northen (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 5 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $35.05 per share for $175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.0 shares of the ROL stock.

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 16.40% up over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 13.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.78% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.85.