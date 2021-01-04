Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is 156.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $4.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is 26.60% and 45.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 19.32% at the moment leaves the stock 52.79% off its SMA200. AEMD registered 176.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8459 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7181.

The stock witnessed a 43.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.12%, and is 11.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $25.00M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 177.53% and -43.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.80%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.00% year-over-year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), with 323.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.68% while institutional investors hold 10.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.07M, and float is at 11.77M with Short Float at 3.89%. Institutions hold 10.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the AEMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 66526.0 shares valued at $89810.0 to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 27195.0 shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $36713.0, while Alpine Global Management, LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 25000.0 with a market value of $33750.0.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Chetan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shah Chetan sold 26,852 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $2.11 per share for a total of $56580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16641.0 shares.