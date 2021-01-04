Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) is 27.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $9.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABUS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -12.38% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -4.57% at the moment leaves the stock 32.96% off its SMA200. ABUS registered 20.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9313 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1770.

The stock witnessed a -11.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.89%, and is -12.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 10.34% over the month.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $315.91M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 303.41% and -60.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (203.20%).

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $2.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.80% this year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), with 20.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.36% while institutional investors hold 40.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.49M, and float is at 60.90M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 30.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 5.98 million shares valued at $18.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the ABUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC with 3.33 million shares valued at $10.43 million to account for 3.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 2.91 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $9.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $7.01 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McElhaugh Michael J., the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that McElhaugh Michael J. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that McElhaugh Michael J. (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $5.01 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the ABUS stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is trading 101.90% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.76% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.