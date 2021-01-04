Check out this: Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is on the verge of a huge rally

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is -3.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.91 and a high of $27.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.88% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -38.83% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.99, the stock is 2.83% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 21.56% off its SMA200. BEN registered -2.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.64.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.01%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $12.54B and $5.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.61% and -9.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $1.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.20% in year-over-year returns.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Top Institutional Holders

730 institutions hold shares in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), with 216.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.87% while institutional investors hold 85.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 491.00M, and float is at 289.02M with Short Float at 7.62%. Institutions hold 48.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.78 million shares valued at $605.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.89% of the BEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 28.45 million shares valued at $579.0 million to account for 5.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.49 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $559.51 million, while Abrams Capital Management, L.P. holds 1.62% of the shares totaling 8.2 million with a market value of $166.95 million.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byerwalter Mariann H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Byerwalter Mariann H sold 1,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $23.97 per share for a total of $43769.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5535.0 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Byerwalter Mariann H (Director) sold a total of 1,827 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $22.16 per share for $40486.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7361.0 shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Byerwalter Mariann H (Director) disposed off 1,827 shares at an average price of $21.90 for $40011.0. The insider now directly holds 9,188 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -8.41% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.14% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.5.