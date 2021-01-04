Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) is -5.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 32.37% and 55.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing 18.10% at the moment leaves the stock 53.27% off its SMA200. CLSD registered 29.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7429.

The stock witnessed a 43.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.42%, and is 36.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.80% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $112.20M and $9.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 149.09% and -33.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-185.90%).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 245.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD), with 4.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.30% while institutional investors hold 45.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.98M, and float is at 44.34M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 41.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 3.95 million shares valued at $6.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the CLSD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Carmignac Gestion with 2.44 million shares valued at $3.76 million to account for 5.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.64 million shares representing 3.40% and valued at over $2.53 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.56% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $1.16 million.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHITMORE BRADFORD T, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WHITMORE BRADFORD T bought 51,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $99897.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.18 million shares.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that LASEZKAY GEORGE M (CEO) sold a total of 3,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $2.07 per share for $6893.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the CLSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, WHITMORE BRADFORD T (10% Owner) acquired 53,900 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 3,127,900 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD).

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 85.34% up over the past 12 months. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 198.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.04% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.