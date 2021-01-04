Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is 23.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.44 and a high of $38.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLW stock was last observed hovering at around $35.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.28% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.13% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.00, the stock is -1.93% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 23.14% off its SMA200. GLW registered 20.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.71.

The stock witnessed a -3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.67%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) has around 49500 employees, a market worth around $27.48B and $10.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 174.76 and Fwd P/E is 19.23. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.42% and -6.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corning Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $3.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Top Institutional Holders

1,228 institutions hold shares in Corning Incorporated (GLW), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 77.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.01M, and float is at 761.45M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 76.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.71 million shares valued at $2.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.22% of the GLW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 53.14 million shares valued at $1.72 billion to account for 6.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 51.54 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $1.67 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 37.77 million with a market value of $1.22 billion.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bell Michael Alan, the company’s Senior VP & GM, Optical Comm.. SEC filings show that Bell Michael Alan sold 10,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $37.06 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Corning Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Musser Eric S (President and COO) sold a total of 33,337 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $37.69 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72201.0 shares of the GLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, STEVERSON LEWIS A (EVP and CLAO) disposed off 36,214 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW).

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -18.96% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 42.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.74% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.