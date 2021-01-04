Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) picks momentum as shares drop -9.65%

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is 129.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The DGLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is -8.58% and -5.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 5.02% off its SMA200. DGLY registered 127.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5013 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6092.

The stock witnessed a -5.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.93%, and is -9.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $63.51M and $10.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 265.60% and -67.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-301.60%).

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Ally Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.00% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), with 3.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.58% while institutional investors hold 14.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.61M, and float is at 23.14M with Short Float at 14.94%. Institutions hold 12.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.92 million shares valued at $1.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.42% of the DGLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.51 million shares valued at $1.09 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Group One Trading, L.P. which holds 0.39 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $0.83 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.59 million.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hutchins Daniel F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hutchins Daniel F sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $2.57 per share for a total of $3215.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32686.0 shares.

Digital Ally Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Ross Stanton E (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 35,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $2.41 per share for $86236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the DGLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Ross Stanton E (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 119,210 shares at an average price of $2.41 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 1,146,690 shares of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY).

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading 46.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.75% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.