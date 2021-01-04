DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DOCU Stock Is Going Next

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is 199.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.88 and a high of $290.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $225.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.6% off its average median price target of $278.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.6% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 3.35% higher than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $222.30, the stock is -5.15% and -0.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 22.80% off its SMA200. DOCU registered 192.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $228.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $212.57.

The stock witnessed a 3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.02%, and is -8.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has around 3909 employees, a market worth around $42.14B and $1.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 199.19. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 242.63% and -23.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $407.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.30% in year-over-year returns.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Top Institutional Holders

1,110 institutions hold shares in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 76.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.42M, and float is at 183.17M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 75.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.26 million shares valued at $3.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the DOCU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 14.22 million shares valued at $3.06 billion to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.25 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $2.42 billion, while Lone Pine Capital, LLC holds 2.22% of the shares totaling 4.14 million with a market value of $890.09 million.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solvik Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Solvik Peter sold 16,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $245.98 per share for a total of $4.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73058.0 shares.

DocuSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Alhadeff Loren (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 6,652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $244.81 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76696.0 shares of the DOCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,800 shares at an average price of $225.79 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 249,154 shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU).