Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) is 32.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELSE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is 16.10% and 21.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 15.35% at the moment leaves the stock 31.07% off its SMA200. ELSE registered 26.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1347 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8405.

The stock witnessed a 13.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.88%, and is 16.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.86% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $14.19M and $7.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.29% and -45.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Analyst Forecasts

Electro-Sensors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.32% while institutional investors hold 9.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.40M, and float is at 2.23M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 6.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.20% of the ELSE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 55456.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 1.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC which holds 35508.0 shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 9859.0 with a market value of $34129.0.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 3.73% up over the past 12 months. Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) is 38.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -184.88% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 19030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.