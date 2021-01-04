Fox Corporation (FOXA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is -21.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.81 and a high of $39.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -38.67% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.12, the stock is 0.67% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 8.22% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -21.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.22.

The stock witnessed a -3.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.93%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $17.31B and $12.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.03 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.00% and -26.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $3.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

707 institutions hold shares in Fox Corporation (FOXA), with 9.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.62% while institutional investors hold 110.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 603.00M, and float is at 491.05M with Short Float at 8.01%. Institutions hold 109.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 38.5 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.37% of the FOXA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.93 million shares valued at $944.16 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 32.27 million shares representing 9.53% and valued at over $898.18 million, while Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds 7.96% of the shares totaling 26.97 million with a market value of $750.65 million.