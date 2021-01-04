Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) – The 76.3% Upside Potential Remains

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is -61.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOTH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.37, the stock is 40.24% and 37.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 112.86 million and changing 44.51% at the moment leaves the stock -5.42% off its SMA200. HOTH registered -64.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7216 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1887.

The stock witnessed a 38.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.54%, and is 43.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.92% and -67.08% from its 52-week high.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), with 5.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.89% while institutional investors hold 2.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.44M, and float is at 8.35M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 1.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 79208.0 shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.59% of the HOTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49687.0 shares valued at $97883.0 to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 26719.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $52636.0, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 19006.0 with a market value of $37441.0.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayes Anthony, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hayes Anthony sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.