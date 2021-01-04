Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is -10.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.41% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.0% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -302.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.15, the stock is 51.13% and 86.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 36.13% at the moment leaves the stock 127.82% off its SMA200. IPI registered -11.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 154.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.95.

The stock witnessed a 77.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.48%, and is 53.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.06% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has around 445 employees, a market worth around $235.70M and $197.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 302.50% and -11.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intrepid Potash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $44.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), with 5.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.27% while institutional investors hold 54.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.01M, and float is at 7.81M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 31.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.79 million shares valued at $6.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.95% of the IPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.55 million shares valued at $4.65 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.54 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $4.52 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $2.67 million.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is 94.06% higher over the past 12 months. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is 2.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.33% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.