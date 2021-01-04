Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) up 253.34% since start of the year

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) is 253.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPCN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -4.93% and -3.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock 12.69% off its SMA200. LPCN registered 224.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4541 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4594.

The stock witnessed a -8.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $86.01M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 351.83% and -43.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.30%).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lipocine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.32% while institutional investors hold 11.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.83M, and float is at 63.51M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 10.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.96 million shares valued at $4.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.50% of the LPCN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.61 million shares valued at $2.27 million to account for 2.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 1.20% and valued at over $1.11 million, while Sabby Management, LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $0.63 million.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN MORGAN R, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that BROWN MORGAN R sold 8,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $11390.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Lipocine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Patel Mahesh V. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.35 per share for $20250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the LPCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Patel Mahesh V. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 43,500 shares at an average price of $1.57 for $68134.0. The insider now directly holds 1,075,112 shares of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN).

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 51.14% up over the past 12 months. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 55.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.73% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.