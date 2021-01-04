Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Track to Reach $37.00 in a Year

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is -14.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -17.16% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $36.32, the stock is -3.08% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 16.43% off its SMA200. OHI registered -12.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.36.

The stock witnessed a -0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.82%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $8.36B and $875.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.45 and Fwd P/E is 22.00. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.47% and -19.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $255.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

664 institutions hold shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), with 923.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 72.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.51M, and float is at 225.88M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 72.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.76 million shares valued at $951.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.99% of the OHI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.71 million shares valued at $799.59 million to account for 11.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.9 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $356.31 million, while PGGM Investments holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 7.68 million with a market value of $229.86 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOOTH DANIEL J, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that BOOTH DANIEL J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $36.74 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that PICKETT C TAYLOR (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 175,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $37.00 per share for $6.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the OHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, STEPHENSON ROBERT O (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,600 shares at an average price of $37.25 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 215,251 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) that is trading 4.81% up over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -2.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.98% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.83.