ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -49.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $78.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.71% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -37.07% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.38, the stock is -3.35% and 9.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 24.68% off its SMA200. OKE registered -49.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.97.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.88%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2882 employees, a market worth around $16.94B and $8.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.54 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.63% and -51.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $2.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

954 institutions hold shares in ONEOK Inc. (OKE), with 2.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 66.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 445.10M, and float is at 441.53M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 66.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.22 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.53% of the OKE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 38.96 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 8.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 24.46 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $635.38 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 9.07 million with a market value of $235.76 million.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DERKSEN BRIAN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DERKSEN BRIAN L bought 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $22.70 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13800.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that SPEARS MARY M (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $21.39 per share for $42770.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5115.0 shares of the OKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, HELDERMAN MARK W (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $13.06 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of ONEOK Inc. (OKE).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -8.29% down over the past 12 months. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -13.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.55% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.