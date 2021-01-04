Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -49.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -128.7% lower than the price target low of $2.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is -1.37% and 25.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 45.68% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -49.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a 16.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.67%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $1.40B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.71% and -51.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $215.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.20% in year-over-year returns.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.97% while institutional investors hold 100.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.28M, and float is at 181.92M with Short Float at 11.52%. Institutions hold 97.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 27.97 million shares valued at $79.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the PTEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.41 million shares valued at $46.76 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 12.1 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $34.49 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 9.72 million with a market value of $27.71 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Judah Janeen S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Judah Janeen S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.12 per share for a total of $53000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68689.0 shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hendricks William Andrew JR (President & CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.04 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, HUFF CURTIS W (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 289,483 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -60.66% down over the past 12 months. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -66.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.36% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.92.