Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) is 125.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $38.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The RMO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.93% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.78% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.78% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.49, the stock is 1.83% and 45.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.24 million and changing -14.88% at the moment leaves the stock 95.31% off its SMA200. RMO registered 127.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.34.

The stock witnessed a 45.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.17%, and is -21.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.18% over the week and 16.53% over the month.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $759.71M and $7.46M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1730.00. Distance from 52-week low is 136.74% and -42.18% from its 52-week high.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $9M over the same period..

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Romeo Power Inc. (RMO), with 125.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.01% while institutional investors hold 196.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 23.00M with Short Float at 12.24%. Institutions hold 88.41% of the Float.